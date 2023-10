HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sentara is set to hold a series of drive-thru flu shot clinics across Hampton Roads this weekend.

This Saturday, the healthcare system is holding 12 free flu shot events, including in Suffolk, Hampton, Williamsburg, Gloucester, Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Elizabeth City.

The drive-thru clinics start at 8 a.m. and go until they run out of shots. Anyone aged 18 and older can get their flu shot without leaving their car.

For a full list of local clinics, click here.