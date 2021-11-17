Sentara offering free mental health resources to healthcare professionals in Virginia, North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sentara Healthcare is offering free mental health and emotional resources to physicians and medical providers throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

The healthcare system acknowledges that medical professionals face daily occupational stressors that have been recognized for quite some time and exacerbated by the pandemic, and officials say they're committed to finding positive solutions to improve their emotional wellbeing.

When the pandemic first began, Sentara partnered with meQuilibrium, or meQ, to offer personalized mental and emotional health resources to all Sentara Healthcare employees. Sentara employees have been able to create their own meQ profile and receive personalized resources tailored to their mental and emotional needs.

meQ is an online therapy tool designed to help build mental and emotional resilience, address burnout and stress and strengthen a person's purpose to face each day with confidence. Healthcare professionals can use meQ on their computers or through a mobile app.

Sentara is offering an expanded investment in mental health and well-being for local healthcare providers regardless of their affiliation with Sentara Healthcare.

In partnership with meQ, Sentara is offering the same personalized mental and emotional health resources to up to 40,000 medical professionals practicing in Virginia or North Carolina with an active National Provider Identifier (NPI). People with an NPI include medical doctors (MDs), nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician’s associates (PAs).

Physicians, NPs, and PAs in Virginia or North Carolina are invited to sign up for meQ and create a user profile. The app serves as a 24/7 stress and life coach and offers convenient therapy resources through your mobile device.

meQ is the only clinically validated resilience platform leveraging behavioral psychology, neuroscienc and analytics to deliver transformative insights that change lives. Because of Sentara’s investment, up to 40,000 community healthcare providers will gain free access to the app for one full year.

Who is eligible?

Any healthcare provider with an active National Provider Identifier (NPI) in Virginia or North Carolina. This includes medical doctors (MDs), nurse practitioners (NPs), and physician associates (PAs), and others.

Registration is limited to the first 40,000 community healthcare providers to sign up.

Once enrolled, healthcare providers will have free access to all of meQ’s services for one full year.

How can they sign up?

Create a FREE meQ account by visiting www.getmeq.com/Sentara. A valid email address and NPI number is required.

Once using the meQ app, support is provided by the meQ help desk at support@mequilibrium.com.

