Sentara resumes its standard visitation policies with exceptions for COVID-19 patients

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sentara has officially resumed its standard visitation policies.

Starting this Tuesday, Sentara will resume standard visitation policies for all Sentara hospitals and outpatient facilities, with some exceptions for COVID-19 positive patients and patients under investigation for COVID-19.

All visitors, including those who are under the age of 12, are now allowed to visit at this time.

COVID-19 confirmed patients, who are not at end-of-life, or those awaiting COVID-19 test results will continue to have no visitors.

COVID-19 patients who are at end-of-life and are undergoing any aerosol-generating procedure, such as being on a ventilator, can have 1 visitor outside of the room behind a glass window with a mask on.

COVID-19 patients who are at end-of-life and are not undergoing any procedure can have 1 visitor in the room in full PPE. Hospital staff will provide appropriate PPE, or the visitor can stand outside the room behind a glass window.

Visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the facility and be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.