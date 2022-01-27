Sentara resumes non-emergent surgeries, procedures, diagnostic testing as number of COVID-19 patients improves

NORFOLK, Va. - Sentara Healthcare announced Thursday that it will resume non-emergent surgeries, procedures and testing beginning Monday, January 31, based on the local division's capacity.

In a statement, Sentara said its overall health system is currently seeing improvements in the number of COVID-19 patients and percent of staff out due to COVID-19 or community exposures.

Surgery services may still fluctuate at some locations based on several factors:

Hospital blood inventories from the American Red Cross are at approximately 70% due to the national blood crisis.

The number of team members available to work based on community COVID-19 exposures and quarantines.

The volume and capacity of our emergency departments and inpatient units.

The expected winter weather expected for this weekend in Hampton Roads.

Patients who have had their surgery delayed will be contacted directly by their care team to reschedule.

Sentara said it will continue to utilize redeployed team members to support inpatient and emergency department staff.