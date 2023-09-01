Sentara's $300,000 donation to American Heart Association will be used in Virginia, including in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — The American Heart Association has $300,000 dollars to help people live heart-healthy lives.

The money was provided by Sentara and is part of an ongoing effort toward health equity for all.

The American Heart Association has three goals for the money, including reducing uncontrolled high blood pressure.

“High blood pressure runs in my family," said Williamsburg resident Lakendra Leonard.

Leonard is keeping a close eye on her blood pressure, thanks to help from the American Heart Association. She’s part of the association’s Self-Monitoring Blood Pressure Loaner program.

According to the association, the program provides patients with the necessary resources, tools and materials to monitor their blood pressure in places that are convenient for them, like their home.

Patients are taught how to measure their blood pressure in the doctor’s office, then given a blood pressure monitor to take home to continue monitoring progress and readings.

The program also provides access to pertinent materials and resources to those with uncontrolled hypertension who normally may not be able to access these services.

“So far, I’ve been able to bring home a blood pressure machine so that I’m able to take my pressure as well as my pulse rate here at home because I do have the nervousness when I go to the doctor," Leonard said.

The association plans to use the donation to create and implement new programs.

"It will be used to set up new programs and we, the American Heart Association, are the ones who physically go into these clinics or facilities to implement them," said American Heart Association Marketing and Communications Director Jaylyn Brown.

In addition to helping people reduce uncontrolled high blood pressure, the programs will aim to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of stroke and encourage people to cherish their heart rate with their family.

“We really want families to be aware of the risk factors and the things that they can do to be preventable when it comes to heart disease and stroke," Brown said.

WTKR

WTKR

The money will be used in Charlottesville, Richmond, and Hampton Roads.

According to data provided by the association, six cities in the Hampton Roads area have more than 31 percent of adults with high blood pressure. The statewide rate is 31 percent.

WTKR

“What we’re hoping to get out of it is large-scale impact," said Sentara Community Engagement Executive Director Sherry Norquist.

Norquist said the donation is just one way Sentara helps organizations like the American Heart Association.

“We work with them through research, education, volunteering, and leadership," Norquist explained.

For Norquist, the work is very meaningful.

"Being a Sentara nurse for nearly 28 years, knowing that I can have a large-scale impact on our communities makes me inspired to do this work on a larger scale and also on a smaller scale by working directly with community partners," said Norquist.

Work that benefits people like Leonard.

“I’m doing much better now that I’m able to take my pressure here at home," said Leonard.

According to the American Heart Association, the money from Sentara is also a commitment to be part of the American Heart Association’s Second Century and as the association prepares to celebrate its 100-year anniversary in June 2024, companies and organizations "are rallying together with relentless resolve for the future of lifesaving work and equitable health for all people."

To learn more about the Self-Monitoring Blood Pressure Loaner Program, e-mail HamptonRoads@heart.org.