“Serial” ABC store burglar arrested by Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va. — 35-year-old Donte L. Smith has been arrested for his connection to several commercial burglaries. Norfolk Police described him as a “serial” ABC store burglar.

On Sunday, August 27 around 4:00 a.m., police pursued Smith as he was fleeing the scene of an ABC store at 1595 International Blvd. After further investigation, Smith was charged with multiple felonies for burglarizing a total of five ABC stores in Norfolk.

Smith has also been charged with grand larceny for burglarizing a gas station at 3502 E. Princess Anne Road on November 26. He is currently in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities encourage anyone with information to submit a tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by downloading the P3Tips mobile app.