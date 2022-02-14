Serta Mattresses recalled due to flammability standard and fire hazard

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Serta is recalling their Serta® Perfect Sleeper® Mattresses.

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

The white single-sided mattresses have navy blue side panels and were sold in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

They were manufactured from July 15, 2021 through August 6, 2021 and about 800 are being recalled.

The date of manufacture in DD/MM/YY, the model number and “Prototype ID: L1” can be found on a white tag sewn into the head of the mattress.

The following model numbers are included in this recall:



500102413 500105863 500108763 500702313 500102513 500106563 500109563 500952763 500102863 500106663 500302913 500953063 500102963 500106763 500304013 500960143 500103063 500107263 500701113 500960243 500103163 500107463 500702013 500960443 500702313

Those who own the recalled mattresses should immediately stop using them and contact Serta to verify whether their mattress is included in the recall.

If their mattress is recalled, consumers will receive a free replacement mattress, including free delivery and disposal of the recalled mattress.

Serta is contacting all purchasers directly.

No injuries have been reported.