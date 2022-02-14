Watch
Serta Mattresses recalled due to flammability standard and fire hazard

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission
Posted at 10:04 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 10:04:49-05

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Serta is recalling their Serta® Perfect Sleeper® Mattresses.

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

The white single-sided mattresses have navy blue side panels and were sold in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

They were manufactured from July 15, 2021 through August 6, 2021 and about 800 are being recalled.

The date of manufacture in DD/MM/YY, the model number and “Prototype ID: L1” can be found on a white tag sewn into the head of the mattress.

The following model numbers are included in this recall:

500102413500105863500108763500702313
500102513500106563500109563500952763
500102863500106663500302913500953063
500102963500106763500304013500960143
500103063500107263500701113500960243
500103163500107463500702013500960443
500702313

Those who own the recalled mattresses should immediately stop using them and contact Serta to verify whether their mattress is included in the recall.

If their mattress is recalled, consumers will receive a free replacement mattress, including free delivery and disposal of the recalled mattress.

Serta is contacting all purchasers directly.

No injuries have been reported.

