Service dog stolen, James City County Police seek help locating suspect

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - A service dog was stolen on Monday and police are now looking for the public's help to get the dog returned.

Police said a family member of the victim took Ruby, the service dog, from its owner without permission. The victim is in need of the service animal due to a medical condition.

The individual believed to be in possession of Ruby is a man who is experiencing homelessness and frequents the Grove area and the Wawa located at 6446 Richmond Road in Lightfoot, according to police.

He is known to ride a bicycle with a basket on the back and has been seen with Ruby in the basket.

If you see Ruby, please contact JCCPD at 757-566-0112 immediately. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Master Police Officer Lonnie Bain at 757-253-1800 or Lonnie.bain@jamescitycountyva.gov.