Several arrests made following VBPD’s year-long investigation into gang activity, violent crimes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several adults and juveniles have been charged and arrested following the Virginia Beach Police Department’s year-long investigation.

The charges pertain to the individuals’ involvement in gang activity, violent crimes and a series of stolen vehicles, according to VBPD. In regard to the stolen vehicles, VBPD said, “Over a dozen stolen auto cases, which are often linked to other crimes, were positively cleared at the conclusion of the operation.”

The department says four residential search warrants were executed on March 1, 2023. The search warrants were for “offenses ranging from 52 felonies and 16 misdemeanors,” according to VBPD.

VBPD's Second Precinct Crime Suppression Squad and Property Crimes Unit worked alongside Norfolk PD SWAT, The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Virginia State Police throughout the year-long investigation.

The department says the operation resulted in more evidence being collected and additional charges.

After the lengthy investigation, the following "notable arrests" were made, according to VBPD:



Devon Hason Bennett, an 18-year-old male from Virginia Beach, was charged with felony possession of stolen property and felony conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Giovanni Quance Ulacco, an 18-year-old male from Virginia Beach, was charged with felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor trespassing

Quadeyr Tyus, a 19-year-old male from Virginia Beach, was charged with felony possession of stolen property and felony conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Eight juveniles of various ages were charged with felony possession of stolen property, felony conspiracy to commit grand larceny, misdemeanor trespassing, and juvenile in possession of firearm.

