Several buildings on William & Mary campus evacuate after safety concern report

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Several buildings on the campus of William & Mary have been evacuated due to a safety concern.

Campus officials say as a precaution the Sadler Center, McLeod Tyler Wellness Center, Cohen Career Center and Aromas Daily Grind have been evacuated.

Campus authorities are investigating a safety concern that was reported at the Sadler Center construction site.

Officials say there is no imminent threat to campus, but to please avoid the area.

They say the siren that may have been heard around 11:15 a.m., is not related and was just a test of the Surry siren.

