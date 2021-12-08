Watch
Several buildings on William & Mary campus evacuate after safety concern report

Stephen Salpukas/Stephen Salpukas/William & Mary
Posted at 12:08 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 12:08:21-05

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Several buildings on the campus of William & Mary have been evacuated due to a safety concern.

Campus officials say as a precaution the Sadler Center, McLeod Tyler Wellness Center, Cohen Career Center and Aromas Daily Grind have been evacuated.

Campus authorities are investigating a safety concern that was reported at the Sadler Center construction site.

Officials say there is no imminent threat to campus, but to please avoid the area.

They say the siren that may have been heard around 11:15 a.m., is not related and was just a test of the Surry siren.

News 3 will keep you updated when buildings reopen.

