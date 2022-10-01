Several events canceled, postponed in Hampton due to severe weather

HAMPTON, Va. - Impacts from Ian have caused several events to cancel or postpone in Hampton.

Severe weather from the remnants of Ian has caused heavy flooding and rain throughout Hampton Roads. This has led to the cancellation and postponement of several events in the city this weekend.

The SLANDER show at the Hampton Coliseum has been rescheduled to March 2023. It was scheduled for Saturday.

The Crawlin' Crab 5K that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, plus any other activities associated with the event. Participants who had registered for the events will receive more information by email.

According to the City of Hampton, the inaugural Virginia Peninsula Community College Community Day 5K scheduled for Saturday along the Mattison Trail has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 8.

Hampton City Schools canceled all after-school and evening activities on Friday and Saturday, including athletic events.

The Buckroe Beach Farmers Market scheduled for Saturday is now canceled with no date for rescheduling.

All youth football league games and other outdoor athletic events scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled.

The Woodlands and The Hamptons golf courses and the Hampton Tennis Center will be closed until the storm passes. Boat rentals at Sandy Bottom Nature Park will be shut down until conditions are safer.

News 3 crews were out in Hampton covering storm coverage as remnants of Ian passed through our region.