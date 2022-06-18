Several lane closures, traffic detours in effect for Southside I-64 June 19-25

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Heads up, motorists! Several traffic changes will be in effect on I-64 on the Southside the week of June 19th.

The lane closures and detours are part of the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Expansion Project.

Alternating, single-lane closures will be in effect in both directions on I-64 between S. Military Highway (exit 297) and Shell Road (overpass) from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., June 19 through June 25.

From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., June 25 through June 26, the exit to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) from I-64 West will be closed.

Motorists traveling on I-64 West towards Virginia Beach should follow detour signs utilizing:

Exit 291A to I-464 north

Exit 1 to I-64 east

Exit 291B to Route 168 south

Right exit to Great Bridge Boulevard

End detour on Great Bridge Boulevard

There will also be overnight detours on Military Highway at the I-64 overpass.

Northbound Military Highway between the I-64 on- and off-ramps will be closed to all traffic overnight from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning on the evenings of June 21 and 23.

Southbound Military Highway between the I-64 on- and off-ramps will be closed to all traffic overnight from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning on the evenings of June 22 and 24.

Detour information will also be designated with signage along the roadway.

If you're traveling north on Military Highway:

Right to on-ramp to I-64W towards Virginia Beach

Take exit 296 to George Washington Highway

Turn left on George Washington Highway

Take the on-ramp to I-64E towards Suffolk

Take exit 297 to Military Highway

End detour

If you're traveling south on Military Highway:

Right onto the I-64 ramp toward Suffolk

Take left exit 299B to I-664 toward Bowers Hill | Suffolk | Newport News

Take exit 13B to Military Highway

Turn right at the intersection of Military Highway/Jolliff Road to continue on W. Military Highway

Turn right onto the I-64E / I-264 ramp (in front of Frank’s Truck Stop)

Keep right to I-64 WB toward Virginia Beach, Exit 15B

Take exit 297 to Military Highway

End detour

To view all project-related traffic impacts, click here.