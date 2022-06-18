Several lane closures, traffic detours in effect for Southside I-64 June 19-25

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Heads up, motorists! Several traffic changes will be in effect on I-64 on the Southside the week of June 19th.
The lane closures and detours are part of the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Expansion Project.
Alternating, single-lane closures will be in effect in both directions on I-64 between S. Military Highway (exit 297) and Shell Road (overpass) from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., June 19 through June 25.
From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., June 25 through June 26, the exit to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) from I-64 West will be closed.
Motorists traveling on I-64 West towards Virginia Beach should follow detour signs utilizing:
- Exit 291A to I-464 north
- Exit 1 to I-64 east
- Exit 291B to Route 168 south
- Right exit to Great Bridge Boulevard
- End detour on Great Bridge Boulevard
There will also be overnight detours on Military Highway at the I-64 overpass.
Northbound Military Highway between the I-64 on- and off-ramps will be closed to all traffic overnight from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning on the evenings of June 21 and 23.
Southbound Military Highway between the I-64 on- and off-ramps will be closed to all traffic overnight from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning on the evenings of June 22 and 24.
Detour information will also be designated with signage along the roadway.
If you're traveling north on Military Highway:
- Right to on-ramp to I-64W towards Virginia Beach
- Take exit 296 to George Washington Highway
- Turn left on George Washington Highway
- Take the on-ramp to I-64E towards Suffolk
- Take exit 297 to Military Highway
- End detour
If you're traveling south on Military Highway:
- Right onto the I-64 ramp toward Suffolk
- Take left exit 299B to I-664 toward Bowers Hill | Suffolk | Newport News
- Take exit 13B to Military Highway
- Turn right at the intersection of Military Highway/Jolliff Road to continue on W. Military Highway
- Turn right onto the I-64E / I-264 ramp (in front of Frank’s Truck Stop)
- Keep right to I-64 WB toward Virginia Beach, Exit 15B
- Take exit 297 to Military Highway
- End detour