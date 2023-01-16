Several pets killed in Chesapeake house fire, family of 7 displaced

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several pets were killed and a family of seven is without a home after a fire in Chesapeake Monday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., the Chesapeake Fire Department said crews were called to a home in the 700 block of Sparrow Road which is in the Indian River section of the city.

When firefighters got to the scene, they could see flames coming from the front of the home. The homeowner, who reported the fire, had already evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.

The fire department quickly put the fire out. In the process, crews said they found several pets dead inside the home.

Fire officials said one resident was treated on scene for injuries but did not go to the hospital. No firefighters were hurt.

The fire caused significant damage to the home, forcing the seven residents to make plans to stay with other family members, the fire department said.