Several rail cars carrying grain derail in Chesapeake

It happened in the South Norfolk section of the city
Multiple rail hoppers carrying grain derailed on Oct. 24 in Chesapeake. No one was hurt.
Posted at 5:45 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 17:53:20-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several hopper cars filled with grain derailed in Chesapeake Monday afternoon in the South Norfolk area of the city.

At 4:05 p.m., Chesapeake Fire Department crews responded to the area of Priority Lane and Truxton Street where six hopper cars jumped the tracks and damaged several utility poles, according to the fire department.

The fire department said no one was hurt and no hazardous materials were released.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, CSX owns and operates the cars on the
Norfolk & Portsmouth Belt Line. Crews will be detouring traffic as they work to investigate and remove the cars.

