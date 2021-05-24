Several Virginia Beach services to close early, modified operations in 2 year remembrance of mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach will close down several city services for all or part of Friday, May 28, in remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting that took place in and around Building 2 on Friday, May 31, 2019.

The city says mission-essential and mission-critical functions will continue under modified operations.

The following services will be closed:

Virginia Beach Public Utilities

Routine customer service requests and line fee transactions will not be available after 2 p.m. on Friday, May 28

Customers needing services turned on or off May 28 through June 1 should submit all service requests before May 27 here or by calling 385-4631.

or by calling 385-4631. Customers should call 311 for water and sewer emergencies during this time.

Virginia Beach Public Works

Offices will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 28, except for Public Works Waste Management, which will provide its usual services, including recycling and trash collection, until daily routes are completed.

The Virginia Beach Landfill & Resource Recovery Center will remain open during its normal operating hours.

Public Works construction projects, with Public Works inspectors, will also continue as usual.

Planning and Community Development

No regular inspections will be performed Friday May 28, 2021. For any active construction site requiring immediate or emergency assistance, contact the assigned inspector or schedule the required inspections for Thursday, May 27 or Tuesday, June 1.

Due to limited staffing, please note that responses to phone calls and emails to Planning Staff may be delayed until Tuesday June 1

