Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flash Floods

Flooding is an all too familiar threat for Hampton Roads.

Floods occur within the blink of an eye across various portions of our area in southeast Virginia. Water rises quickly, ravages communities and destroy homes. Floods are responsible for killing just as many people as other well-known weather phenomenons.

In preparedness for severe weather season, here are some ways to stay safe during flood events.

The single worst decision to make during a flood is to drive through it. Floods are one of the top weather-related hazards. A National Weather Service report shows nearly 100 people per year on average over a ten year period were killed by floods. There are various types of floods to prepare for in our region. For instance, flash floods happen within a flash from thunderstorms when intense rainfall occurs over a short time period. In addition, poor drainage and saturated grounds from previous rain events will help induce the risk of flooding. In some cases, roads have turned into raging rivers.

Here's some advice - avoid typical flood-prone areas during heavy rain events.

Seek higher ground and stay out of floodwaters, which could be contaminated with debris and chemicals. Resist the temptation to drive through a flood covered road, since it is impossible to know the true depth of the water or if the roads even remains intact.

One to two feet of water could potentially carry a car away. Turn around, don't drown.