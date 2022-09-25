Severe weather causes power outages, downed trees across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Thousands of residents are without power and officials say trees are down due to severe weather Sunday evening.

According to James City County officials, strong thunderstorms in the area have caused several trees in the county to fall.

They say trees have fallen in the following locations:

Fords Colony, Edinburg at Tayside

Greensprings Rd at General Gookin near Fernbrook

1150 block of the Colonial Parkway

100 block of Sherwood Dr.

Emergency and VDOT crews are working on clearing the roadways in the county.

According to Dominion Power's outage map, more than 4,000 customers are without power in the Historic Triangle area, including the City of Williamsburg and York and James City counties, as of 6:50 p.m. The largest outage in the area, affecting 2,741 customers as of 6:50 p.m., has a listed cause of "circuit out," and a crew has been dispatched to begin repairs.

According to William & Mary, there is a partial power outage on campus due to the severe weather.

The outage map also shows many customers out in Gloucester and Mathews County, with approximately 4,000 customers out between the two counties as of 6:50 p.m.

If you have lost power, report and check outages by calling 866-366-4357 or by clicking here.

