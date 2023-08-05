Sex offender seen with Virginia high school girls' basketball team sentenced

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The convicted sex offender who traveled with and helped the Thomas Dale High School girls' basketball team earlier this year has been sentenced.

Isaac T. Outten, 43, will serve one year and four months in prison for six felonies, including unlawfully entering a school as an offender and failing to register with the state’s sex offender and crimes against minors registry.

When Outten is released, he will have to be monitored for the rest of his life.

Outten was convicted in 2017 of sexually assaulting three teenage girls at a residential youth treatment center in Philadelphia where he was a staff member.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, prosecutors said that Outten "lured the girls to the basement for sex and forced them to take naked photos of themselves with his iPhone."

They said he even told a 15-year-old victim that he would give her money to buy milk and diapers for her baby.

He was registered as a sex offender in Pennsylvania, but that state’s sex offender registry listed him as homeless in Philadelphia.

However, Outten actually lived in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

In June 2021, VSP was contacted by Pennsylvania authorities and told that Outten would be moving to Henrico. But a short time later, state police were told that Outten had re-registered with the Pennsylvania registry. A VSP spokesperson says that effectively ended their involvement in tracking him, and says that Outten has re-registered in Pennsylvania multiple times since then.

Reporter Laura French confirmed his wife was an assistant coach at Thomas Dale and that Outten was spotted near the bench during games.

He then traveled with the team to a tournament in Tennessee where he helped during two team practices.

French reached out to Virginia State Police and Chesterfield County Public Schools after being contacted by a concerned citizen.

In a statement to parents in January, Thomas Dale principal Dr. Anthony McLaurin said the school was working with state police, Chesterfield Police, and Chesterfield Child Protective Services. He also said Outten’s wife, Tanya, would no longer be an assistant coach for the team.

"I learned late [Monday] night that the spouse of an assistant girls' basketball coach is a registered sex offender in another state. This came to light when the school division was contacted by a WTVR news reporter, and we immediately began an investigation," McLaurin previously said in the statement. "I know this is troublesome information, and I want to be as transparent as possible about the situation. This is the information I have at this time."

One of the charges Outten pleaded guilty to was statutory sexual assault.

