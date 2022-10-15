She grew up dancing in Richmond. Now she leads the Latin Ballet of Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sometimes opportunity knocks when you least expect it. But for Marisol Cristina Betancourt her moment to shine has been building for 22 years.

The Richmonder is taking the reins of the Latin Ballet of Virginia (LBV). The new artistic director has been rehearsing for this role most of her life.

“I was homeschooled when I was a child. I always liked going because Latin Ballet was always like my other family,” Marisol said.

Provided to WTVR

She started dancing with her mentor and LBV’s founder Ana Ines King when she was just three.

“It was always welcoming and very friendly. Anna was like a second mom to me so,” she said.

The shy native of Northside prefers to let her feet and hands do the talking.

“Yes! Every time I get on stage I forget what is happening. It is me with the audience.”

Provided to WTVR

Growing up dancing kept her on the straight and narrow.

“If I didn’t have Latin Ballet I feel like I wouldn’t be where I am today," she said. "I was always busy. We would have classes Monday through Friday.”

The 25-year-old dancer always pushes herself to improve as a performer. But she had reservations about becoming a leader.

“Being so young I thought there was going to be so much on my plate," she said. "I didn't know if I could handle it. Basically, I was doubting myself.”

WTVR

But thrive she has. At each rehearsal, Marisol demands excellence from fellow artists.

Adelle Broom, who has been dancing with the ballet for 16 years, welcomed Marisol’s detailed approach.

“She is the Latin Ballet,” Broom said. “She really believes in what we’re doing. She believes in the work that she is doing. She is not going to put out anything that is lackluster.”

The last year has been one of change and responsibility for Marisol. Along with her new title, she became a new mom.

Dancers like Megan Vernon, who watched Marisol grow up at the ballet, said the new Artistic Director has maturity and vision.

“She is like an encyclopedia with every dance that has come down the pike,” Vernon said. “But she is just like boom. This is what we’re going to do. This is how we’re going to do it. If we need to change something we’re going to change it is like silk. It is amazing.”

The dancer, whose dad is Cuban, said LBV serves an important platform beyond just elaborate moves and costumes.

“The Latin Ballet to me means love and culture,” Vernon said. “The stories that we tell. We don’t just perform. We tell a story as we perform. So it can be stories about and Legend of the Poinsettia.”

Rebeca Barragan, 17, has admired and been inspired by Marisol since joining LBV 15 years ago.

“I am so extremely grateful and happy that I get to dance alongside her,” Barragan said. “If I’m correct it means everything to her. It means family, culture passion everything to her.”

Marisol Cristina Betancourt said dancing requires discipline and dedication. She promised to deliver the same combination to her new role on and off the stage.

“I’m very happy,” Marisol said.“Dance is my life. I don’t know anything else basically. Dance is everything.”