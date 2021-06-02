'She only saw him for 10 seconds,' Virginia Beach mother dies from rare birth complication hours after giving birth to son

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - She planned for his arrival for months.

"She was so excited to have Maddox here," said Shawn Burr.

Eli Burr and her husband Shawn, excitedly went to the hospital on May 14th, ready for the birth of their second child.

"I get choked up, because she only got to see him for 10 seconds," said Shawn Burr.

The 29 year old Chesapeake school teacher never got to kiss or cradle her beautiful baby boy.

"Within 60 seconds of her water breaking her body went into shock and the baby went into distress," he recalls.

Eli was rushed into Intensive Care, Shawn was clueless as to what was happening to his wife.

"It was an embolism, that spread to her heart, everything went into shock and it caused a chain reaction where her organs were failing," he said.

Within 36 hours Eli Burr was gone. Doctors say she suffered from an Amniotic Fluid Embolism or AFE a rare birth complication only affecting 1 in 40,000 deliveries according to the AFE Foundation.

The baby's amniotic fluid enters the mother's blood stream causing a fatal reaction.

"You are not prepared for it, to go in the hospital and my wife not come home with me," said Shawn.

Baby Maddox spent over a week in the NICU with complications, but is now doing well and home with Shawn.

Burr is now a widower balancing each hour between grief and joy.

"I can't grieve her properly with a 17 day old baby and a 2 year old who asks where her mommy is," he said.

Leila and Maddox, two young children left without a mother. Shawn now, a single parent in a split second, navigating the unknown.

"What will I tell Maddox, I will have to tell him your mom died giving birth to you," he says with tear filled eyes.

In the couples Kempsville home, baby gifts, clothes, and toys, now sit in the shadows of an urn guarding Eli's remains.

"Eli was always so bubbly, so giving, she was full of life and put everyone in front of her," said Kasey Brooks, Eli's best friend.

A mother, who died from something unpredictable, and unpreventable. A father now working to raise awareness for expectant mothers to have this on their radar.

"Have something ready for the what if, because my what if has shaken me and it will forever," said Shawn. "Maddox washer last gift to us she made sure she was he was safe, and her kids are worth more to her then her own life.'

The family has a Go Fund Me that has raised over 100,000 for funeral and other expenses for Shawn and the two children if you would like to donate click here.