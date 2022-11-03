She said her father would never skip Halloween with his granddaughter. He's been missing for over a week.

RICHMOND, Va. -- The family of a missing Richmond man continues to search for him after he vanished last week.

Michael Cooper, 54, left his home in the 800 block of 22nd Street in Church Hill just over a week ago. The father and grandfather still has yet to return.

Photo shared with WTVR

"I didn't want to cry," Mikea Cooper, his daughter, said as she wiped away tears. "The past eight days have been hard for my family."

Mikea has been desperate for answers since her father disappeared on October 25. Michael's 1986 Chevrolet Deluxe truck was last seen on Richmond's Northside but an unanswered question is whether he was the person behind the wheel.

The truck has yellow, antique plates that read 9837BX.

"I've been down every street and alley looking for my dad and his truck," Mikea said. "I do believe if I find that truck, I will find him."

The truck was last seen heading eastbound at a roundabout at 2nd Avenue and Brookland Park Boulevard just after midnight on October 26.

"A lot of people now him," Mikea said. "A lot of people know us."

Micheal's picture is now plastered on telephone poles and storefronts throughout the city. His daughter said Cooper is a family man who is especially devoted to his eight-year-old granddaughter.

Mikea said her father would take her daughter trick-or-treating every year. That all changed this past Monday.

His family is worried that he is the victim of foul play.

"He would not just vanish," Mikea said. "Not call anyone or check-in. I mean, this is why we share locations."

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Michael's phone is either dead or turned off. Anyone with information about Michael's location is asked to contact Richmond Police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.