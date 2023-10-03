'She was amazing:' Family remembers Williamsburg mother of 5 following tragic accident

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Williamsburg family is mourning the loss of their loved one after 53-year-old Tammy Parsons was killed in a tragic accident on I-64 on Sunday.

Joseph Palumbo, Parsons' fiancé, was in the passenger seat when state police say a tire flew off a car and struck their windshield, killing Parsons. Four of her kids were in the car; they were on their way to Busch Gardens.

“She was 100% committed to her kids, all the way, there was nothing, nothing she wouldn’t do,” said Palumbo.

News Williamsburg mother of 5 dies when tire collided with car on I-64: VSP Web Staff

The mother of five is remembered as a free spirit, fiercely loyal, and loved her family deeply.

“She is by far the best, best woman I’ve ever met in my life,” said Palumbo.

Parsons was also very involved in the Williamsburg Hornets football and cheerleading league.

“Her entire Saturday was nothing but her kids and her grandkids at the field playing football and cheerleading,” said Palumbo.

Parsons Family

Palumbo said he is shocked at their new reality.

“I lost a soulmate,” said Palumbo.

State police say they continue to investigate and charges are still pending.