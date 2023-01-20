'She was excited enough to come into this world to see us play Buffalo': Bengalorian welcomes new Bengals baby

DAYTON, Ohio — It's time to say a big "congratulations" to one of the Bengals' biggest fans.

“The Bengalorian” isn’t going to be able to make the trip to Buffalo this weekend because he has to take care of a brand-new, tiny Bengals fan.

Ron and his wife Andrea welcomed Molly Josephine on Tuesday. The Dayton couple said they were a bit surprised by her early arrival.

Hey quick update… uhhh I’m heading to the hospital now instead of Sunday… looks like the baby wants to get here faster than a @MikeHilton_28 blitz.. wish us luck! WHODEY!! @Bengals #RuleTheJungle https://t.co/gwYhWf7CDK — Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) January 17, 2023

Ron said at 7 lbs 14oz, Molly Jo was ready to be decked out in her Bengals gear in the hospital.

Hey @Bengals… what age can Baby Molly try-out to be a BenGal Cheerleader?… 📣🏈 pic.twitter.com/FWGrQ3QImd — Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) January 17, 2023

“Honestly it was pretty thoughtful of her to wait until the day after the Ravens game because I went to the Ravens game,” Ron said.

“It’s kind of exciting that she was excited enough to come into this world to see us play Buffalo, so I think she’s a Bengals fan already.”

It’s safe to say the longtime season ticket holder isn’t going to Buffalo but has plans to watch with his family, which includes three other kids who are proud to welcome Molly Jo home.

READ MORE

Bengals and Bills continue to share the love ahead of this weekend's big game

Bengals fans get a taste of Anchor Bar, home of the original Buffalo wing, before it comes to Cincinnati

Graeter's sending ice cream truck to Buffalo for Bengals-Bill playoff game