SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of Cove Point Drive after receiving a call at 3:14 p.m.

Officials say a shed was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, with heat damage to the residence in front of the shed and the adjoining residence.

The occupant was home at the time of the fire. Officials say there were no injuries.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.