Shelter in place 'terminated' at Langley Air Force Base

HAMPTON, Va. — A Facebook post from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton said a shelter-in-place issued Friday afternoon has been terminated.

A tweet posted earlier said a shelter-in-place had been issued for the Bethel Housing Annex due to an "ongoing security event."

"All personnel are directed to shelter in place. An all-clear message will be sent out at the termination of the incident," the post said.

There were no other details posted.

