Shelter in place 'terminated' at Langley Air Force Base

Posted at 4:05 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 16:21:48-05

HAMPTON, Va. — A Facebook post from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton said a shelter-in-place issued Friday afternoon has been terminated.

A tweet posted earlier said a shelter-in-place had been issued for the Bethel Housing Annex due to an "ongoing security event."

"All personnel are directed to shelter in place. An all-clear message will be sent out at the termination of the incident," the post said.

There were no other details posted.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

