Shelter in place: Two juvenile suspects barricaded in Suffolk shed, presumed to be armed

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in the area of N. 5th Street and Railroad Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The incident is in the Lloyd Place neighborhood and it was reported around 1:45 p.m.

Officers said they were seeking to locate two juvenile subjects that were wanted on multiple felony charges. The juveniles barricaded themselves in a shed in the area and are presumed to be armed, according to police.

The SWAT Team and multiple Officers are on scene as of 3:45 p.m.

Police said citizens and motorists should avoid the area, and residents in the immediate area should shelter in place until advised otherwise.

This investigation is ongoing at this time and there is no further information to provide.