Sheriff: Man kills father and pet dogs inside Virginia home

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A Dinwiddie County man is charged with killing his father and two dogs.

Dylan Thomas Saunders, 30, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the shooting death of his father, 57-year-old John Thomas Saunders.

Deputies were called to a home along the 6300 block of Anderson Mill Road on Sunday morning for a domestic-related call.

When they arrived, Dylan Saunders was still in the home.

WTVR

"He was actually being detained by a family friend at gunpoint," Dinwiddie Sheriff's Investigator Kenny Droddy said. “We believe that friend possibly saved the lives of the remaining people in that family."

Other people in the home told investigators the father and son were arguing when the son fired the fatal gunshots.

"There were other family members at home when it happened, but they were in other rooms, so they didn’t witness it," Droddy said.

After shooting his father, investigators said Saunders turned the gun on pets in the home.

"One of the dogs that was shot was his dog, but they were all considered family pets," Droddy said. "Obviously, the young man is suffering from some issues and drug use. [That] is the main cause from what we can tell."

Saunders is being held, without bond, at Meherrin Regional Jail.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.