Sheriff: Men planned to fly contraband into Virginia prison

The arrests came two months after a drug-carrying drone bound for the correctional facility missed its intended target and landed outside a nearby school.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 10:31:10-05

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. - Two men caught with a drone were arrested and charged with attempting to use that drone to deliver contraband to inmates at Lawrenceville Correctional Center, according to Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts.

The arrests came two months after a drug-carrying drone bound for the correctional facility missed its intended target and landed outside a nearby school.

Ever since that drone, carrying a package that contained marijuana, tobacco, cellphones, and a USB‑C to lightning converter, was discovered, investigators have been looking for the people responsible.

On Monday, November 15, surveillance systems alerted investigators that two people were near Lawrenceville Correctional Center.

"The suspects matched the description of persons previously identified and suspected of delivering contraband into the correctional facility," Roberts said. "A search of the area was conducted, our bloodhound K9 deployed, and two subjects were located in the woods and detained."

Kendall Jamal Shaw, 31, and Hakeem Jamal Berry, 24, both of Norfolk, Virginia, were carrying two book bags. There was a drone and more than 30 cellphones in the bags, investigators said.

Drone delivery of contraband arrests

Both men were booked at Meherrin River Regional Jail.

"The investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending," Roberts added.

