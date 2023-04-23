Sheriff's deputy picks up, delivers new resident's groceries

HANCOCK COUNTY — A Hancock County sheriff’s deputy went above and beyond to help a community member Saturday.

Deputy Josh Cochard responded to a report of a female driving an electric scooter on Fortville Pike.

According to a Facebook post, Cochard discovered the woman was new to Hancock County and a resident of a local campground.

She was using a scooter to travel to a grocery store about five miles away and had no other form of transportation.

The post says Cochard did not feel comfortable letting her continue on her way. So, he made the trip to the grocery store himself. Cochard picked up groceries for the woman and delivered them to her.

Cochard also gave the woman a list of transportation resources in the county for future grocery trips.