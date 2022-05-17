Sheriff's office: 2 people use chainsaw to steal money from Gloucester Co. 7-Eleven's skilled gaming machine

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people who they say used a chainsaw to steal money from a local 7-Eleven's gaming machines.

Just before 4 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff's office says two people wearing masks broke into the store, located at 2122 George Washington Memorial Highway, and went immediately to the Queen of Virginia gaming machines in the front of the store.

The suspects then reportedly used the chainsaw to cut open a section of two of the machines and steal an undisclosed amount of money before leaving on a motorcycle. They were last seen heading eastbound on Tidemill Road toward Guinea Road.

One of the suspects was last seen wearing a dayglow yellow sweatshirt and a chrome, German-style helmet. The other was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and a white, classic-style helmet and a white bandanna for a mask.

News 3 reached out to the store to see if there was any surveillance footage, but they were unable to provide us with any.

If you know anything about this incident or can help deputies figure out who these people are, you're asked to contact the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office at 804-693-3890 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Callers can reference case number 2022-00696.

