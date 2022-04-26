Watch
Sheriff's office investigating after more than 30 antique firearms reported missing from Gloucester storage unit

Posted at 9:22 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 21:22:50-04

GLOUCESTER, Va. - The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone reported more than 30 of their antique firearms missing from their storage unit.

Around 10:36 a.m. on April 21, a deputy responded to the Gloucester Self Storage, located at 6338 George Washington Memorial Highway, in reference to a larceny.

The 67-year-old victim told the deputy that along with their antique firearms, a coin collection also went missing.

Authorities say the total value of the items that were stolen is more than $5,000.

There was reportedly no evidence of forced entry.

This investigation remains active.

