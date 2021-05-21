Sheriff's office looking for missing 15-year-old Middlesex Co. girl

MIDDLESEX Co., Va. - The Middlesex County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen late Wednesday night.

Officials say 15-year-old Maya Hope Kelly was reported missing after she was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

Kelly was last seen wearing blue shorts, a gray/white Nike jacket with symbols on it and solid white tennis shoes.

If you have seen Kelly or know where she may be, you are asked to call the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office at 804-758-2779.

