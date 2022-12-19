'Shining a light' on antisemitism: Hampton Roads Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— The eight days of Hanukkah began Sunday for the Jewish community in Hampton Roads.

"We know that a little bit of light dispels a lot of darkness, we know that love is stronger than hate," said Eric Maurer, executive director of the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula.

Many members of the Jewish community are using this time to "Shine A Light" not only for celebration but also aiming to put an end to antisemitism. On Sunday, members lifted their voices around a Menorah, as the first light flickered on day one of Hanukkah.

"We want to stand up and be known," Marley Keeford said.

Rabbi leaders said the story of Hanukkah is about the triumph of light over darkness. United Jewish community members said they're putting those words into action.

"Hanukkah, we respond to our hate by lighting more candles, and by spreading kindness and joy," said Maurer.

This event is also being held in response to a significant increase in antisemitic violence, harassment and intimidation. Earlier this month antisemitic flyers were found in the Beechwood community off of Denbigh boulevard.

"The pamphlets that are put out in Newport News, the security measures that we had to go through recently that haven't been as strong, and mainly the celebrities who are bad-mouthing Jews," said Keeford.

The flyers read in part, "Every aspect of the LGBTQ movement is Jewish."

"It's very scary," said Keeford.

It's just not happening in Newport News. In July, Virginia Beach police responded to antisemitic flyers in the Middle Plantation neighborhood. In response, families at Mount Trashmore celebrated its 41st annual Menorah lighting to bring awareness this holiday season.

"It's rough. No one likes to be on the receiving end of hate and I believe that's for any and all group that is receiving this" said Rashi Levi Brashevitzky, of Chabad of Tidewater.

Famous figures such as rapper Kanye West and NBA player Kyrie Irving amplified antisemitic sentiments through public statements that recently made national news.

"Good always wins and that is truly what we're here celebrating today," said Brashevitzky.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, 13 incidents in Virginia happened this year to date versus eight in all of 2021. Maurer said incidents like this are why they're increasing security at Jewish centers.

"We're doubling down on being secure and prioritizing our safety but at the same time not letting the darkness consume us," said Maurer.

