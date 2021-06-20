Ship ready to set sail with dads for Father's Day cruise

NORFOLK, Va. - The locally-based American Rover is set to sail on Father’s Day with dads and their families aboard for a two-hour cruise.

For roughly nine years, Rover Cruises – the ship’s operator – has taken dads out on this ship for its Father’s Day Afternoon Sail.

Dads and their loved ones will see the sights along the Elizabeth River, enjoying live music and ale specially made for the trip.

"It's such a cool experience to be on a sailing ship, to be able to watch the sails go up, to lend a hand if they want,” Tom Van Benschoten, general manager of Rover Cruises, told News 3. “If they want to come by the wheelhouse and ask the captain if they can take a turn steering the ship, they can do that. They can also kick back and relax. They don't have to do anything."

Van Benschoten added the cruise can carry up to 90 people. He also said the feedback from dads and their families tends to be positive.

The ship will sail rain or shine, but will be suspended if there is severe weather. Sunday's weather is expected to be sunny and in the 80s.

Van Benschoten also explained how the cruise is also a great way to see Norfolk from the point of view of a tourist.

"Sometimes folks think of things like what we do as things tourists do. Not everyone wants to be a tourist in their own town,” Van Benschoten said. “But I think when you are, when you look at the area through the eyes of a visitor sometimes, it makes you appreciate it that much more."

The Father’s Day Afternoon Sail begins at 3 p.m. and will go until 5 p.m. Tickets are required and to be purchased ahead of time.

Adults are $40, children ages four to 12 are $25 and children under four ride free. Click here to be take to the Rover Cruises’ website for purchase tickets and for more information.

Rover Cruises is located at 333 Waterside Drive. The docks are located behind the Waterside District.