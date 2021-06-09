Ship repair facility to create over 100 jobs in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A ship repair facility is coming to the Norfolk area and is set to bring over 100 jobs.

Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Lyon Shipyard, a full-service ship repair, and industrial service provider, will invest $24.4 million to expand its operation in the City of Norfolk.

The company will add a new marine travel lift and increase the footprint of its waterfront dry dock.

Northam says Virginia competed with North Carolina for the project, which will create 119 new jobs.

“Lyon Shipyard has been an integral part of the thriving maritime economy in Hampton Roads for nearly a century,” said Governor Northam. “The company’s continued investment and job creation in Norfolk is a powerful testament to the strength of the local workforce and the region as an international shipping hub. We are proud to support this expansion, and look forward to Lyon Shipyard’s future growth in our Commonwealth.”

Lyon Shipyard already has two facilities in Norfolk.

“We are proud that Norfolk is home to one of the world’s most important maritime and defense ship repair communities,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “We appreciate that Lyon Shipyard chose to continue investing and creating jobs in Norfolk. After more than 90 years in operation, Lyon Shipyard’s ongoing commitment to our city reinforces our critical role in America’s ship repair industry and national defense.”

