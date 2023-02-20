Shooting at apartment complex in Isle of Wight leaves man injured: Police

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A shooting at an apartment complex in Isle of Wight has left a man injured, according to Smithfield Police and Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Deputies.

The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Jersey Park Apartments, located in the 700 block of West Main Street.

Authorities say a 62-year-old male with a gunshot wound was found injured in the parking lot. He was taken to Riverside Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

There were no suspects present on the scene when police arrived and no suspects have been identified, according to the Smithfield Police Department.

The department is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to leave a tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting www.p3tips.com. People can also email the department at investigations@smithfieldva.gov.

This is an ongoing investigation.

