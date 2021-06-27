Shooting at Currituck Co. convenience store leaves male victim injured; 1 person in custody

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - A male victim was shot at a Currituck County convenience store Saturday, and the Currituck County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

According to deputies, they were dispatched to 4473 Caratoke Highway for reports of a shooting at the Pig N Mor' Convenience Store. When they arrived on scene, they found one male subject who had been shot, as well as the person who fired the shot.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing, and are still interviewing witnesses and those involved.

On its Facebook page, the Pig N Mor' said that the store will be closed for the next few days, and that "it was not a staff member who was hurt and the responsible party is in custody."

This is a developing story.