HAMPTON, Va. - A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Hampton Sunday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 8:24 a.m. When officers arrived to the 2100 block of Newton Road, they found the victim, an adult, dead from gunshot injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot while inside of a residence.

There is currently no further information.

If you or someone you know has information in this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.