Shooting in York County sends one person to the hospital

Police said it happened Wednesday in the Tabb area of the county.
Posted at 7:54 PM, Nov 25, 2022
YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said one person went to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night.

In a release sent out Friday night, investigators said it happened around 8 p.m. near Thoreau Circle in the Tabb area of York County, and a black sedan was seen leaving the area at the same time.

A victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities did not release any information about a potential suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the sheriff's office tip line at 757-890-4999.

