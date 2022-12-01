Shooting investigation underway on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are on scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road in Virginia Beach. That's north of the intersection with E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Police, there is heavy a law enforcement presence in the area.

VBPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road. There is a heavy police presence. Please avoid the area. We will continue to update on this case, as we learn more. — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) December 1, 2022

Police haven't released any other details, but are asking people to avoid the area.

