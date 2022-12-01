Watch Now
News

Actions

Shooting investigation underway on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Police FILE
News 3
FILE
Virginia Beach Police FILE
Posted at 4:15 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 16:23:09-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are on scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road in Virginia Beach. That's north of the intersection with E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Police, there is heavy a law enforcement presence in the area.

Police haven't released any other details, but are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 as new details are provided.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need