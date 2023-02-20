Shooting on I-264 in Norfolk under investigation: State Police

NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting on I-264 Monday afternoon in Norfolk is under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Newtown Road, State Police said in a press release.

Police are calling it an isolated incident, and they said the criminal investigation is ongoing.

State Police said they had to close the interstate for some time while they collected evidence.

The release did not provide any information about potential injuries or suspects in the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

