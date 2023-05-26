Shooting suspect barricaded inside Newport News apartment, tactical unit responding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A shooting investigation is underway in Newport News, and police say the suspect is inside an apartment and won't come out.

Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. They say the scene is located in the 400 block of Turlington Road at the Newport News Commons apartments.

At the scene, officers say they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital and expected to survive.

Police called out their tactical unit to try and get the suspect to come out, but overnight, that hasn't happened. Authorities say the suspect remains barricaded inside an apartment.

Police are telling people to avoid this area.

