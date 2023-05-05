Shootout near John A. Holmes High School in Edenton causes game cancellations, police looking for suspects

EDENTON, N.C. — Police are looking for two suspects involved in a shootout near John A. Holmes High School.

According to the Edenton Police Department, people were enjoying a baseball and softball game at the high school on Wednesday, May 3, when the incident occurred.

Officers responded to the scene, located in the 100 block of Bond St., and spoke with witnesses who saw two vehicles parked next to each other.

After investigating, police learned that two people shot at each other from the vehicles.

The department released the following descriptions of the vehicles involved in the shootout:

“One of the suspect vehicles sustained damage to the front headlight and driver mirror. This suspect vehicle is white in color (attention to all body shops in the area)… The second suspect vehicle is described to be silver in color which should also have damage to it (attention to all body shops in the area).”

Police say staff members followed lockdown protocol, and no one was hurt. However, both games were canceled as a result.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call one of the following numbers: 252-333-9628, 252-337-4878, 252-482-5144 extension 106 or 252-482-9890. People can also call the anonymous tip line at 252-632-0303.

