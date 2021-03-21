Shop and swap market full of plants in Downtown Norfolk at '757 Plant Swap'

NORFOLK, Va. - Spring is officially here and to help spruce up your plant collection, 757 Plant Swap is back in the Downtown Norfolk area.

757 VA Houseplants Buy Sell Trade is hosting a plant swap on Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The swap will be located at Selden Market, 208 E. Main Street.

Food will be provided from Slide Thru #FAM, Baked AF and The Stockpot. Alcoholic drinks will also be provided for adults.

This event will be a bit smaller than standard Selden events to allow for physical distancing and limited capacity.

Face masks are required and vendors will be practicing additional sanitation regimens.

Event organizers say those without a face mask on in a proper manner will be asked to leave.

