Shop LC electric space heaters recalled due to fire and burn hazards

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Shop LC would be recalling their electric space heaters.

The space heaters can overheat which poses a fire and burn hazard to those who use it.

The heaters are black or white with a gold grill and were sold individually or in sets of two. The heaters sold individually have a dome-shaped top and a carrying handle. The heaters sold in sets of two are cylinder shaped. The heaters measure about 8.46 inches tall and 5.3 inches wide.

The following SKU numbers are included in this recall (The SKU numbers are not included physically on the product.): 3666115, 3666117, 3666118, 3666119.

If you have this product, you should stop using it and return it to Shop LC.

Shop LC is notifying all known purchasers directly and providing free return labels with pre-paid postage.

Upon receipt of the recalled electric heaters, Shop LC will refund consumers through the original method of payment.

The personal electric space heaters were sold at Shop LC television networks, Comcast, Cox, Time Warner, Charter, Roku, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, and online at www.shoplc.com. from December 2020 through February 2021 for about $20.