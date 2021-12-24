Shoppers in Newport News face holiday rush at Patrick Henry Mall, Target

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Shoppers have just a few hours left to get those last-minute gifts, and many are taking advantage of crunch time. News 3 caught up with some holiday shoppers on the Peninsula.

Families at the Patrick Henry Mall and Target tell us they're getting that special last-minute gift for their loved ones.

"My son has been wanting some rain boots, so I got him some Croc rain boots, and I got my wife some diamond earrings from Reeds Jewelers," James Tibbitt, a holiday shopper, said.

Tibbitt tackled the holiday rush, but that's not all he's happy about.

"I got both of my sons their gifts, I just can't wait to watch them open up all their gifts. We're really excited for it," Tibbitt said.

While it may be the most wonderful time of the year, some shoppers said they just want to show love by picking up their fiance's favorite items such as Love Spray from Victoria's Secret and body lotion.

A lot of men I spoke with tell me they're packing their patience, including one father who already knows what he's putting in stocking stuffers.

"I'm doing gift cards," said Timothy Christian.

We asked Christian why he went the gift card route. He told us it's so his children can go back and get what they want.

Some shoppers even said they prefer waiting till Christmas Eve to buy gifts.

"I wait till the last minute for everything, so this is the only day I had left before Christmas. I came out here today to brave all the crowds," said Devin Boykins.

If you haven't picked up your gift just yet, Patrick Henry Mall closes Friday at 6 p.m. and Target closes Friday at 8 p.m.