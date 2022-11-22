Shoppers react to rising food prices preparing for Thanksgiving

SUFFOLK, Va.— Some shoppers told News 3 they're feeling the strain on their wallets ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. As customers ring up their meal items, they'll likely see higher totals on their receipts.

“It's a little crazy and we probably spent double than what we did last year," said Nicole Copeland who was shopping at Kroger on Monday.

Copeland shared her sticker shock and said she's certainly noticed the price hikes this year compared to last year.

“We did get a decent amount of things, but for $400, that's nowhere near as much as you would think," Copeland said.

According to the American Farm Bureau, Thanksgiving meal prices are up 14% from last year. Economists said the hike in prices is due to a number of reasons.

"My turkey Price per pound was $1.79," Copeland said. "It's 22 pounds and $39.74."

Shoppers will likely also notice higher price tags for meat, including turkey. Economists say the deadly strain of avian flu is part of the reason.

“I'm ready for this inflation thing to go down for sure," said Rachel Gilpin.

Gilpin is only in charge of making dessert this year, but she's still feeling the pinch on her wallet.

“Nuts for that spice cake are almost $8 just for some chopped pecans," she said. "Things like corn starch are almost $4. Just normal staples are way more expensive."

It's those prices that are leading to Gilpin to host a potluck-style gathering to help cut down on the costs.

“I don't have to thankfully cook for everybody, but you know I have to do my part," said Gilpin.

Kroger officials told News 3 that the Thanksgiving supply they have on their shelves currently is all that they have for the holiday, so it's best to get out now and get your shopping done sooner rather than later.

But Kroger did provide some ways to save.

As inflation continues and grocery prices remain a top-of-mind concern, Kroger is offering more ways for customers to save money ahead of the holidays. The company shared the following: