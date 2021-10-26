Shots fired at Chesapeake Police officer during attempted traffic stop

NORFOLK, Va. - Someone fired shots at a Chesapeake Police officer during an attempted traffic stop on Berkley Ave. near Marsh St. near the Norfolk/Chesapeake city line Monday night.

The call came in around 7:10 p.m.

Chesapeake Police say the gunshots did not come from the vehicle that was being stopped; they came from off the side of the road. Authorities believe at this point, they appear to be unrelated to the traffic stop.

While the officer was not hurt, the police vehicle was hit by bullets several times.

An employee of a business in the area told News 3 they heard gunshots and saw police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.

