Shots fired at Chesapeake Police officer during attempted traffic stop

NORFOLK, Va. - Someone fired shots at a Chesapeake Police officer during an attempted traffic stop on Berkley Ave. near Marsh St. near the Norfolk/Chesapeake city line Monday night.

The call came in around 7:10 p.m.

Chesapeake Police say the gunshots did not come from the vehicle that was being stopped; they came from off the side of the road. Authorities believe at this point, they appear to be unrelated to the traffic stop.

While the officer was not hurt, the police vehicle was hit by bullets several times.

An employee of a business in the area told News 3 they heard gunshots and saw police.

We spoke to a woman who says she heard the gunshots from her apartment. She and her kids were home at the time of the shooting.

“I was just getting off work around 7 and I heard a lot of gunshots. They were letting off non-stop. The kids were in front of the door. They came running down and said, ‘Ma, you hear all those gunshots?’ I heard a lot of them and asked, 'Was it in here in our complex?' because that’s how loud it was," recounted Tanya, who lives near Berkley Ave.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.

