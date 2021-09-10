Shots fired at Elizabeth City Elementary School while building was unoccupied, police ask for information

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened on Thursday night.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., officers from the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to a call about shots being fired at the intersection of North Road Street and Pearl Street.

It was reported that multiple shots were heard in the area. Officers canvassed the area as a result of the call, and no physical evidence was located, according to police.

On Friday morning officers responded to Sheep Harney Elementary School because of damage to property. Officers located several windows that had been shot, which caused breakage and they found several pieces of bullet fragments within the school on the second floor.

Police said the building was unoccupied during this incident and no injuries reported.

As a result of the shooting, three classroom windows were damaged causing about $1,500 in damage.

Suspect information is unknown right now, according to police.

The Elizabeth City Police Department asks anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 621-7109 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.